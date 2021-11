lupinelolita:

1-800kanye: u know whats wild. everyone on here like 20 and when i first joined everyone was like 14 15. u ask anybody n they been here for years. nobody new on here. staff locked the doors n were all Stuck Inside Tag your current age and how old you were when you joined Tumblr

Tags: 59 and 50.