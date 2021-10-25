dailyflicks:

ROMEO + JULIET (1996) dir. Baz Lurhman This film uses WATER as it’s leading symbol. Water represents purity and cleanliness along with escapism. Yet as the film continues on, the water world becomes threatened. After Tybalts death everything that the water represented between the couple is now gone, their innocence and hope thus resulting in their belief that death is the only way they can ever be together.

Tags: fun fact, I have never seen this, despite generally loving baz movies, maybe today is the day.