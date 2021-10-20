« delta-breezes:Alexander Wieck 

l3iii:

So I’m guessing we’re all growing old with each other on tumblr.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/665613046049308672.

Tags: p. much.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.