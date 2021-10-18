Tonight on My Husband Doesn’t Know How to Baby Talk
“Ma’am, are you aware that these, right here are your hands? They belong to you. And you get to decide what happens with them. So when you use these hands to pull your binky out of your mouth that is not necessarily a dad problem. I’ll fix it obviously i just want you to acknowledge it’s not my fault”
Husband: ma’am it has been reported lately that you do in fact have tiny little toes and a little button nose, do you care to comment?
Penny Rose: Babbles in Baby
Husband: RIVETING!
Penny Rose: Does that High Pitched Baby Yell ™️
Husband: Let it out friend! Feel your feelings!
Me: Hehehe silly husband doesn’t know how to do baby talk
All of tumblr collectively at my husband:
Penny Rose: does a sad baby scream
Husband: you don’t even have to understand taxes yet! I can explain them but you’ve got several years before that’s relevant!
Penny Rose: wide eyes, staring at her father, almost intrigued
Husband: I lied to you Penny your mother does our taxes. Do you want to know about arbitration? I know all about arbitration.
Tags: when the going gets tough, fun fact, I’m now a first time grandparent, you know all that clichéd stuff grandparents say?, how it’s better than parenting b/c you have all the fun, and none of the headache?, turns out it’s a cliche b/c it’s true, even more than I realized, it’s not just that you get to hand the kid off, it’s that having been through it before, you see the hard stuff, the terror and sleep deprivation and imposter syndrome, and you realize oh, this is actually part of what’s good, and you probably aren’t going to have the chance, to experience any of it again, it’s a precious gift, and you feel that, and watching your own kid in the foxhole trying to deal, just makes it mean that much more.