fthgurdy:

An observation about the teens I’m teaching: they are alarmingly unaware of certain cultural staples that they should know by simple immersion by now, and show very little knowledge of arts, literature, film, classical music overall, which is weird since they are in a liberal arts programme. But they absolutely know what’s on Netflix. My new strategy is ‘have you seen this netflix show? Here’s the work they’re referencing, and here are the tropes they are using as seen in these classical works you should be at the very least vaguely familiar with.’ (this is not some generational complaint and don’t you dare take it as such. I don’t know what’s going on with these specific kids I’m teaching but my job is to help them learn about things and I’m adjusting my approach as necessary.)

I was having a discussion about pretty much this in connection with a conversation about The Chair (speaking of Netflix). It occurs to me that the aging teachers in the show who can’t understand Kids These Days are in fact missing the need for them to adjust their approach to match orbits with the minds they’re charged with improving. That is, the kids are in a different place (having formed in a different context), and if the teacher isn’t willing to adjust their approach, but insists instead on a curriculum designed for the 1980s-era (or whatever) students they used to encounter, that’s on the teacher.

