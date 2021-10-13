iheartvelma:

lies: daughter-of-aphrodite: Winter in Queensland. Good, thanks. Potentially dumb question founded in my northern hemisphere ignorance: Is “winter in Queensland” the southern hemisphere winter (so, sort of June/July/August)? Or what I’d think of as the northern hemisphere winter (December/January/February)? I’d think the former, but I don’t know what the actual practice is. @lies Australian seasons are the opposite of their Northern Hemisphere equivalents. So right now, Australia is in springtime. While climates are slightly different depending in what city / state / region you’re in, it’s based on the tilt of the Earth’s axis. When the North is tilted away from the sun, the South is tilted towards it.

Haha. Thanks! As it turns out I understood that part. I guess I was just making sure that there wasn’t some sort of convention to just make things easier for weird northerners by not confusing them talking about here comes summer! when they’re on their way to winter.

But that would be deeply silly, and I apologize for taking up your time even raising the question. :-)

