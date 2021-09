windandwater:

“Well, the night is young,” said Albert, sitting back in the sacks.

T HE NIGHT IS OLD . T HE NIGHT IS ALWAYS OLD .

The pigs galloped on. Then, “No, it ain’t.”

I ’M SORRY ?

“The night isn’t any older than the day, master. It stands to reason. There must have been a day before anyone knew what the night was.”

Y ES, BUT IT’S MORE DRAMATIC .

“Oh. Right, then.”

–Terry Pratchett, Hogfather

