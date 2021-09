metalcatholic:

metalcatholic: uhhh so this is happening he was lying in the road when I got off class. There’s shiny new glass building that I assume he hit. My intention was to just get him off the road but he wouldn’t leave my hand. So I wandered like an idiot for a bit before going and putting him in a shoe box where hopefully he can chill before feeling better and leaving

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662966831647277056.

Tags: birds, PJH, prow.