“Somewhere in the galactic mists that shroud the past, nature found a way of speeding the proliferation – and did it by the ruthless elimination of everything not needed to that end.”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662857364927561728.
“Somewhere in the galactic mists that shroud the past, nature found a way of speeding the proliferation – and did it by the ruthless elimination of everything not needed to that end.”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662857364927561728.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 11:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.