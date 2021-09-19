«

wild-west-wind:

Mystic Falls, aka my 400th mile hiked since becoming a park ranger.

Here’s to at least 100 more so I can get that t shirt

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662804504607113216.

