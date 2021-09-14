the-library-alcove:

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again:

I’m an American living in Germany. I’ve lived here for four years as of this week (June 2021).

Two and a half years ago, I had a medical emergency in the form of gallstones and an infected gallbladder. I tried to tough it out, like a True American Who Can’t Afford Treatment, and ended up in the hospital getting the gallbladder removed. I was brought in on Thursday, had the gallbladder and five gallstones the size of macadamia nuts removed on Saturday, and was home by Tuesday. Total cost, 200 euro.

Back in March, 2021, I saw a visual distortion in my right eye, like an afterimage of looking at something bright for too long. Got seen by the eye doctor that day, got sent to the hospital that day to get a diagnosis–ocular vein occlusion–and spent the following three days getting followup diagnostics, including a full blood panel. I got diagnosed with having elevated levels of homocysteine in my blood, and that turned out to be caused by a genetic disorder that runs in my family (MTHFR-5 mutation) where I can’t metabolize B vitamins correctly. And now I’m on modified B vitamins and the difference in my daily life is amazing.

Total cost for the hospital stay and all of the blood tests and eye examinations and other tests?

250 euro.

In my old city in the US–which has a nationally renown hospital–the gallbladder removal costs a year’s salary for a minimum wage worker.

US healthcare if you are not wealthy is a bad joke.