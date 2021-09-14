inthetags:

Reblog and put in the tags if you think it’s okay to not forgive someone who hurt you really bad (bullies, abusive family members, narcissistic partners, toxic friends, etc) or if you think everyone deserves forgiveness.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662371532344098816.

Tags: i mean, it is def. okay, you might be better off forgiving, in literally all cases, not actually sure about that, but I think it’s at least possible, but forgiveness, to be meaningful, has to be voluntary, a choice, so to say that everyone DESERVES forgiveness, is pretty much right out, you don’t DESERVE it, it might be granted to you, by the grace of the grantor, or it might not, not up to you, and very much not your right, you can apologize, which opens the door to forgiveness, but whether or not the person you injured walks through that door, is up to them.