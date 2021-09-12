Abbey in the oak forest, 1810, Caspar David Friedrich
I’m way too into Friedrich paintings because they look like how The Marble Index sounds.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662132577221672960.
Tags: friedrich.
