trashzy:

the turtles, meanwhile, are like, hey, we’re sleeping here.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661951425728937985.

Tags: birds, rwbl, gbhe, it's cute with the music and all, but if you've seen a gbh swallow a gopher, or a swallow, you know that that rwbl is taking its life in its hands, and that heron will absolutely grab it and kill it, and eat it, if it gets the chance, but that's the kind of ridic. risk, parents take.