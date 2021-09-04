«

feministclassicist:

biologicallyangry:

cowboybeebs:

femmesandhoney:

Female solidarity

The Collective Has Spoken

That was an ancient Greek chorus sis

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661407805134209025.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.