Really.

Based on my likes.

Nothing (at all) against the adam cole/kyle o’reilly/wrestling fandom. But this is not something to which I’ve ever considered giving any of my attention.

Which means one of two things is true:

1. There actually is some deep and hitherto unsuspected-by-me affinity between the things I overtly like and interact with here and the recommended post. Like, if I spend the time to dig into it I will find that this is the best thing ever and I will spend my days grateful to the wise Tumblr recommendation engine for sending it my way.

2. The Tumblr recommendation engine is, in fact, a complete ass.

🧐

Tags: tumblr recommendation engine, based on my likes.