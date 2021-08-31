localareamom:

To parent is to grow a piece of you and then have it leave again and again and again. Not gestation and birth, but the process of parenting. You have a part of your heart, naked and exposed to all the joys and pains of the world without your own ribcage to protect it. And they are your love manifested and focused, but your child is not you, they are their own person, and their life and development is their own, but you can’t help that spidering fractals of self and other and love and hurt.