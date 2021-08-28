Day 56
I love the dark brooding atmosphere of ATTV. I assume a lot of that was Zach’s doing, but whoever it was: good job you.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660774583978393600.
Day 56
I love the dark brooding atmosphere of ATTV. I assume a lot of that was Zach’s doing, but whoever it was: good job you.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660774583978393600.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.