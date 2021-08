inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags your 3 character arcade high score name.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660604719345090560.

Tags: JBC, which adorned many a star wars console, at the ucla student center, and the arcade by the laundromat, where we did our laundry, when we were poor undergrads, living the adventure, of moving in together, and making a life.