«

riverwindphotography:


木漏れ日

Sunlight flows on a forest brook: Irondequoit Creek, western New York State

Komorebi series; © riverwindphotography, July 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660592429613858816.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 9:48 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.