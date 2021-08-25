Gerda Strøm (Danish painter) 1886 – 1959
View from Italy, 1914
oil on canvas laid on panel
Gerda Strøm was a Danish painter. She was born in Copenhagen.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660539591575617536.
Gerda Strøm (Danish painter) 1886 – 1959
View from Italy, 1914
oil on canvas laid on panel
Gerda Strøm was a Danish painter. She was born in Copenhagen.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660539591575617536.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at 8:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.