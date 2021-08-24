jaynaneeya:

Sinéad’s birthday is coming up, so I’m planning to gif an important Sinéad moment or series of moments every day from now until then. And what better way to kick off her birthday countdown than the moment that started it all? If Sinéad hadn’t written “Edgar Allan Poe Buys Girl Scout Cookies” and then actually made it, Shipwrecked Comedy might not even exist, and if it did, it would certainly look very different. So thank you for this, Sinéad!