«
»

charlesdances:

“Thank you for your kindness,
but you cannot know
the depth of my despair.

Persuasion, Jane Austen

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660358395654815744.

Tags: persuasion, they were so good in this, amanda root, ciaran hinds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.