“Thank you for your kindness,
but you cannot know
the depth of my despair.”
Persuasion, Jane Austen
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660358395654815744.
Tags: persuasion, they were so good in this, amanda root, ciaran hinds.
“Thank you for your kindness,
but you cannot know
the depth of my despair.”
Persuasion, Jane Austen
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660358395654815744.
Tags: persuasion, they were so good in this, amanda root, ciaran hinds.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.