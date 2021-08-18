« windandwater:He wondered if he’d ever felt wind and sunlight…
»

inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags what year you first were allowed to use the internet without adult supervision

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659915139798220800.

Tags: 1981.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at 7:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.