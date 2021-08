lette-gl00m:

for this week I’ve made a quick Wellenore doodle cause the internet needs more of them 😔💕

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659899298625011712.

Tags: the world is currently experiencing, a worrisome drop, in its strategic wellenore reserve, let’s all do our part, like lette-gl00m, to fix that.