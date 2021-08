jaynaneeya:

From the very first episode of A Tell Tale Vlog, Sean’s portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe is absolutely wonderful, and every time he re-visits the character he somehow improves upon it. I don’t really know or care how accurate this version is to the real Poe; Sean’s adorkable, punny, self-deprecating, raven-loving, creepy-but-well-meaning hermit is the Poe that matters to me.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659371852150571008.