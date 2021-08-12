jaynaneeya:

The proud thrill of seeing a smaller-scale artist you’ve loved and supported for years making an important appearance in an Oscar-winning film is a wonderful feeling. I’ve watched Mank all the way through once, but I’ve watched this scene at least a dozen times, and it gives me the same giddy feeling every time. I can hardly wait for Mank 2: Tommy’s Story when we’ll finally get to learn exactly what Ethel meant by “always”.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659371683866689536.

Tags: Sean Persaud, this is the kind of quality content, mank, that discerning tumblr users, want to see.