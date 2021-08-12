«

fallonbean:

We spent the night at the farm to meet our yearly meteor shower quota. I’m surprised I managed to get any decent photos with just my phone, and my accomplishments have earned their own post:

However, you can’t give me a series of lenses and a cell phone and not expect me to take some fun shitty photos through it. It’s basically tradition at this point. Today’s iteration is a shitty ca. 1999 Meade telescope from my childhood. Just barely good enough to spot the moons around Jupiter (not pictured).

She’s still a beaut, though, ain’t she?

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659351222273409024.

