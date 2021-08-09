«
»

dark-july:

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659052276298776576.

Tags: such a hilarious scene.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.