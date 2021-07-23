« Listen/purchase: Go OutSide by SPC ECO This album was recorded…

fragrantblossoms:Hans Baumgartner.  Excursion on the Untersee…

fragrantblossoms:

Hans Baumgartner.  Excursion on the Untersee (in front of Mannebach), 1942.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/657512141493043200.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.