« dk-thrive: Daybreak. 4:34 to 4:46 am, July 7, 2021. 72° F. Cove…

Listen/purchase: Go OutSide by SPC ECO This album was recorded…

Listen/purchase: Go OutSide by SPC ECO

This album was recorded between June 20 – July 14 2021

All songs were recorded with Ableton Live 11

The track listing is a chronological order of the time they were written and recorded to accentuate and keep the ebb and flow of the songs as they developed, some might say it’s an art thing. Rose sang all of the vocals in one day on Sunday 4th of July 2021

This recording is part of the SPC ECO 2021 monthly series. All copyrights reserved and owned by SPC ECO – BOFC Music

Original image taken from lesphotoscarrees.tumblr.com 
Rendered by Pixel Dust
All songs registered PPLUK – PRS

Times Like These

released July 16, 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/657481937370365952.

Tags: 2359, spc eco, go outside, rose says go, so go.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 11:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.