lichenaday: Candelariella rosulans Sagebrush goldspeck lichen,…
Candelariella rosulans
Sagebrush goldspeck lichen, egg yolk lichen
This crustose lichen is made up of rounded, convex lobes of yellow or orange thallus. It has abundant, rounded apothecia with a prominent rim and darker yellow discs, and wart-like conidia. C. rosulans grows on rock in western North America and southwestern Asia.
