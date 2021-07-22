« vjeancherry:Lake
dduane: thehumming6ird:Owen Wilson talks Shakespeare and Tom… »

lichenaday: Candelariella rosulans Sagebrush goldspeck lichen,…

lichenaday:

Candelariella rosulans

Sagebrush goldspeck lichen, egg yolk lichen

This crustose lichen is made up of rounded, convex lobes of yellow or orange thallus. It has abundant, rounded apothecia with a prominent rim and darker yellow discs, and wart-like conidia. C. rosulans grows on rock in western North America and southwestern Asia. 

images: sourcesource | source

info: source | source | source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/657440430699544576.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 12:48 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.