whitmerule:architectofimagination:redarmyscreaming:ourprairiedog:…

Mad Max level.

Make Car Go Now!

I was not prepared for how cool these guys are

Meanwhile, in Australia…

These are people of the Warlpiri nation in northern Australia, and the footage is from a docudrama called Bush Mechanics, from 2001. Here’s the write-up on Wikipedia, or you can find plenty of the show on youtube.

