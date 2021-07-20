whitmerule:

architectofimagination: redarmyscreaming: ourprairiedog: cherenkovbouquet: @inhighcotton Mad Max level. Make Car Go Now! I was not prepared for how cool these guys are Meanwhile, in Australia… These are people of the Warlpiri nation in northern Australia, and the footage is from a docudrama called Bush Mechanics, from 2001. Here’s the write-up on Wikipedia, or you can find plenty of the show on youtube.

Tags: wasn’t sure what I was getting into, but now I feel like I’ve been inside one of the cool fury road fics, where people aren’t so into killing and bleeding, and are more into making things go.