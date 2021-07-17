typodescript:

serratedpens:

Chana Bloch, “A Life on Earth”

[text ID: An adult heart is the size of a fist, he said.

And what does the heart do?

Hoists itself up each morning into the weather.

A fist is not just a sign of defiance:

four fingers and a thumb can grasp. And hold.

And what does the heart hold in that tight little fist?

The string of its one life on earth,

taking the tug of it, letting it fly,

not letting it fly away. end ID]