shipwreckedcomedy:🎉 We’ve hit our goal!!! But now is no time to…

🎉 We’ve hit our goal!!! But now is no time to relax, because with our pre-production numbers adding up – and Covid protocols still very much a thing – we’re going to need even more money to help bring Headless to life. So we’ve cooked up some amazing Stretch Goals that we are very excited about.

$160,000: At $160k, we’ll be able to afford a Behind the Scenes Videographer!! Our dedicated BTS Videographer Christopher Higgins helped document the making of Poe Party, The Case of the Gilded Lily, and American Whoopee, providing us with numerous featurettes, hilarious side sketches, and amazing photographs that we love looking at while thinking “Wow… we did it.” And it lets the rest of Shipwrecked focus on the nuts and bolts of day to day production.

$175,000: It’s right there in the name: The Headless HORSEman. It would be odd to make a webseries about the legendary ghost without ever seeing his horse. If we hit 175k, we’ll be able to afford a cameo from Headless’ trusty stallion, courtesy of Studio Steeds in Los Angeles.

$190,000: Our show revolves around the Headless Horseman trying on heads from various corpses – dug up from cemeteries, stolen from the morgue, or lifted from Matilda’s bookshelf. Who were these people though? What were their stories when they were alive? We may not have time to delve too far into these characters’ pasts in Headless itself, but if we hit 190k, we’ll be producing a 6 episode Unsolved Mysteries style companion series that explores all of these characters a little more in depth, hosted by none other than Brom’s Babes themselves.



$200,000: You asked and we’re answering. None of the 4 Shipwrecked members have ever played Dungeons and Dragons, but our cast is full of notable DnD enthusiasts. If we hit 200k, Shipwrecked will play a one shot campaign featuring a few other Headless cast members, to be released as a miniseries on Shipwrecked’s channel.

But that’s not all! We have a few more goals in the works, so help us spread the word so we can unlock them!

