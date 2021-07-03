cazort:

ashlynnbun: femmeforeverafter: quovadis-jasen: Defend them from what? Presumably, from the consequences of their own actions. is this Elon Musk advertising his own bullshit attitude, or is this a smear campaign directed at the man? the scary thing about him and our world is that i see this billboard and i legitimately cannot tell

This world also has google, tho.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/17/fact-check-elon-musk-billboard-saying-support-billionaires-not-real/7701698002/

tl;dr It’s neither. The person who created it sees it as ironic Art.

Fact check: Billboard of Elon Musk saying ‘defend billionaires’ isn’t real

