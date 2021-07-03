cazort:ashlynnbun:femmeforeverafter:quovadis-jasen:Defend them from what?Presumably, from the…
Defend them from what?
Presumably, from the consequences of their own actions.
is this Elon Musk advertising his own bullshit attitude, or is this a smear campaign directed at the man?
the scary thing about him and our world is that i see this billboard and i legitimately cannot tell
This world also has google, tho.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/17/fact-check-elon-musk-billboard-saying-support-billionaires-not-real/7701698002/
tl;dr It’s neither. The person who created it sees it as ironic Art.
Fact check: Billboard of Elon Musk saying ‘defend billionaires’ isn’t real
