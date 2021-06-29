« bucketodoom: at Hyatt Hidden Lakes…

lies:lies:hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than…

lies:

lies:

hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than true.

Great news. My aura was just messing with me. No migraine.👍

And… another one. Interval: 10 days. :-(

Still just the aura (a strong one, making it hard to see the screen as I type). Hopefully it will be equally mellow in terms of its aftermath.

Tags: migraine, aura, apologies for using my blog to keep track of this, random liveblogging is what I've got for content these days.

