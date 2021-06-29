lies:lies:hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than…
hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than true.
Great news. My aura was just messing with me. No migraine.👍
And… another one. Interval: 10 days. :-(
Still just the aura (a strong one, making it hard to see the screen as I type). Hopefully it will be equally mellow in terms of its aftermath.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655365666521628672.
Tags: migraine, aura, apologies for using my blog to keep track of this, random liveblogging is what I've got for content these days.