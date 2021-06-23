guidedsailor: Way out there, where only the top half of clouds…

« guidedsailor:Cottonwood Pond, WA
Way out there, where only the top half of clouds are visible.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654794237052895233.

