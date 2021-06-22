« @anonsally was asking for bird photos from my and my partner in crime’s current trip to the…

guidedsailor:Cottonwood Pond, WA

guidedsailor:

Cottonwood Pond, WA

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654741372888367104.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.