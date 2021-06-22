@anonsally was asking for bird photos from my and my partner in crime’s current trip to the mountains; I’ll probably share some bird photos later, but this morning’s (windy) hike involved a singing Brewer’s sparrow and green-tailed towhee, so I took some video.

I needed to use a wind screen on the camera. I actually have one, but left it in the car. Apologies; I’m a video newbie.

