« liriusworldfaws:
guidedsailor:Cottonwood Pond, WA »

@anonsally was asking for bird photos from my and my partner in crime’s current trip to the…

@anonsally was asking for bird photos from my and my partner in crime’s current trip to the mountains; I’ll probably share some bird photos later, but this morning’s (windy) hike involved a singing Brewer’s sparrow and green-tailed towhee, so I took some video.

I needed to use a wind screen on the camera. I actually have one, but left it in the car. Apologies; I’m a video newbie.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654733944117444608.

Tags: birds, youtube, heart lake, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, brsp, gtto.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 3:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.