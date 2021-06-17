shipwreckedcomedy: We are 1/3 funded in our first 48 hours!We…

« picocoon: When the setting sun kisses the horizon…
We are 1/3 funded in our first 48 hours!

We can’t thank you all enough for the enthusiasm you’ve show us and this project already. Feels like a perfect reason to post our absolutely stunning @abigaillarson poster, which is exclusive to this Kickstarter and available at the $200 level! Abigail has been one of our favorite artists for years, so we were overjoyed when she agreed to create some art for the campaign last year. Just think how cool this will look on your wall! 😍

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story

