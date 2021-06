shipwreckedcomedy:

Diedrich’s a bard and he’s kind of a jerk

He’ll cut you to shreds with merely a smirk. 🎶

Jon Cozart is Diedrich Knickerbocker

We can’t believe we made our first cast reveal in 30 minutes! $5 Headless bookmarks will be available as an add-on perk today only!

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀

Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by Corey Lubowich