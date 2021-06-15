marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy: Burly Brom Bones teaches…
Burly Brom Bones teaches P.E. at school
Being dope, chill, and woke is this bro’s only rule 🕶
Gabe Greenspan is Brom Bones
Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story
Photo by Eric Carroll
Prepare to meet your favorite character ever.
They’ve all said a version of this, and I believe them.
I’m the lies tumblr, dammit. I eat lies for breakfast. (Not wheat chex. That was when I was young and soft.)
Point is, I believe them.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654126351069184000.
Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series, gabe greenspan, brom bones.