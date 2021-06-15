marykatewiles:

shipwreckedcomedy: Burly Brom Bones teaches P.E. at school

Being dope, chill, and woke is this bro’s only rule 🕶 Gabe Greenspan is Brom Bones Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story Photo by Eric Carroll Prepare to meet your favorite character ever.

They’ve all said a version of this, and I believe them.

I’m the lies tumblr, dammit. I eat lies for breakfast. (Not wheat chex. That was when I was young and soft.)

Point is, I believe them.

