marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy: Burly Brom Bones teaches…

marykatewiles:

shipwreckedcomedy:

Burly Brom Bones teaches P.E. at school
Being dope, chill, and woke is this bro’s only rule 🕶

Gabe Greenspan is Brom Bones

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story

Photo by Eric Carroll

Prepare to meet your favorite character ever.

They’ve all said a version of this, and I believe them.

I’m the lies tumblr, dammit. I eat lies for breakfast. (Not wheat chex. That was when I was young and soft.)

Point is, I believe them.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654126351069184000.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series, gabe greenspan, brom bones.

