Kat Van Tassel, the mayor’s lovely daughter

She’s sassy and bright and against animal slaughter 🎳 @marykatewiles is Kat Van Tassel Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign! Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by @coreylubo

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.