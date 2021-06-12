« occasionallybirds: Worm-eating warbler (Helmitheros…
shipwreckedcomedy:

He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite plain
And he goes by the name of sir Ichabod Crane 🧪

@seanpersaud is Ichabod Crane

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th

Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign!

Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by @coreylubo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653835329190690816.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, Sean Persaud, headless series, robert manion.

