shipwreckedcomedy: He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite…

He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite plain
And he goes by the name of sir Ichabod Crane 🧪
@seanpersaud is Ichabod Crane
Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th
Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign!
Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by @coreylubo
