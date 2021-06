malemalefica:

An Art Nouveau jewel: The Winter Garden, Malinas, Belgium We have no idea what led Ursuline nuns in Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver to make the bold decision to build this magnificent building. The magnificent glass dome shows the main characteristics of this decorative movement.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653744834152136705.