« veiligplekje: Het Beekbergerwoud, the Netherlands

astronomyblog: The Planet Uranus observed in the…

astronomyblog:

The Planet Uranus observed in the infrared

Credit: Keck Observatory

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653473043184812032.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at 5:51 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.