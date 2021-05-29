lichenaday: Pachypeltis cladodes Branched orange lichen This…

« stars-bean: Titanic (1997) dir. James Cameron
Pachypeltis cladodes

Branched orange lichen

This little lichen starts its life out crustose and closely adhered to the substrate, but wait! What’s that? Yes, those are stalks! As it matures, it develops stalks and grows taller and taller off the substrate! P. cladodes has a smooth, bright orange thallus with short-stalked, orange apothecia. It grows on non-calcareous rocks in the North American west. The lesson here is be whatever the hell you want, and don’t let anything stop you. 

