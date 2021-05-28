« thelostcanyon:Sunset near the solitary hill, J-Six Ranch,…

thelostcanyon:Spotted Towhee (Pipilo maculatus), Ramsey Canyon,…

thelostcanyon:

Spotted Towhee (Pipilo maculatus), Ramsey Canyon, Huachuca Mountains, Arizona.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/652476451962191872.

Tags: birds, spto.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.