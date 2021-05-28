Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Tags: birds, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, bad bird photo impressionism, dunl, and one thing that is, the large majority of my bird photos are like this, ID shot of a distant bird, lost in its landscape, dead center in the frame, because that’s where the smallest possible focus spot is, in my normal setup, I crop them to within an inch of their lives, mercilessly, down to the point that the sensor noise is plainly visible, grain for days, but for you, long-suffering tag reader, I give you here the actual shot, as it appeared on the day, the wee dunlin part of the landscape, of the quiet whole, not hemmed in by my identification impulse, jailed by my obsessive need, to label.